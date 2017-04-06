Town of Lee has open council seat

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

During a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, April 4, the Lee Town Council held a brief meeting, during which Council-member Jerry Terill announced his resignation. According to the town charter, the Town Council can appoint a replacement to the vacancy, and has 45 days to do so. If a replacement is not appointed, the Governor of

Florida has the right to appoint someone to the position. Candidates must live within the incorporated town limits to be eligible for the position.

JoAnn Kuhl resigned as the Council Deputy Clerk. The Council voted to promote part time employee Courtney Bailey to fill Kuhl's position. Bailey lives in Lee and attends North Florida Community College, where she is pursuing an Associate of Arts degree in History.

The meeting also heard the second reading on the proposed ordinance 2017-01, regarding a temporary moratorium on medical marijuana dispensing facilities, which was accepted, as read, by vote.