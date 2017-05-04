Town of Lee: Are water days coming to Lee?

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Town of Lee held its regularly scheduled monthly town meeting on Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m. The majority of the meeting focused on a proposal from Cassie Young, who, along with her husband Clay, owns Big Bend Bouncers. Her request was to bring inflatable bounce houses with water features to the Town of Lee throughout the summer, once a month, on Saturdays, for a community-wide water day. The slides range from 18 to 20 feet long, and have pools at the end. The Town Council discussed their installed utilities, and whether or not they could accommodate the various pumps and motors associated with the bounce houses. Young mentioned that her company owns all of the peripheral equipment needed to make such events successful, including tables, chairs, tents, and a snowball machine. The proposed time-frame for each of the water days is 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The council announced that Hakili Washington, Director of Public Works for the town, submitted his resignation, to accept a position elsewhere. Mayor James Bell thanked Washington for his hard work and contributions to the Town of Lee. In his place, Dennis Legendre has been hired, with his position title being changed to Public Works Superintendent. The seat of recently resigned council-member Jerry Terrill remains open, and Lee residents interested in filling the position should contact Town Manager John Anderson at (850) 971-0092.