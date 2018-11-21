Town of Lee announces Christmas lighting contest

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

After a successful contest last holiday season, the Town of Lee has announced that their Christmas lighting contest will take place during the 2018 Christmas season. Get in the spirit and decorate your home and lawn with your best lights and props to be eligible to win a prize!

The matter was brought up during the Town of Lee Council's regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 6. “I carry [my grandkids] and show them the lights every year,” said Councilman Edwin McMullen. “They love it.”

To enter this contest, you must be a customer of the Town of Lee utilities. There's no form to sign, just hang your lights and flip the switch on. Judging will take place on Thursday, Dec. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You must have your lights and decorations up and running by Thursday, Dec. 20.

The first-place winner will receive $50. The second-place winner will receive $30 and the third-place winner will receive $20. For more information, call the City Hall of Lee at (850) 971-5867.