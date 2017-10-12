Town of Greenville: MCSO: No agreement with Town of Greenville

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

According to Madison County Sheriff Ben Stewart, there currently is no agreement between the Town of Greenville and the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) to provide extra patrols for the town.

During a recent budget workshop for the Town of Greenville, discussion regarding extra patrols from the MCSO took place. The amount of $25,000 was put into the town budget in order to fund an interlocal agreement between the Town of Greenville and the MCSO to allow for a part-time deputy sheriff to provide extra patrols for the community. Greenville Town Council member Brandi Seabrooks questioned the need for extra patrols in Greenville and expressed mistrust that the MCSO may take the money and not provide the extra patrols.

According to Stewart, the previous Greenville Town Manager approached him for ideas to improve security in Greenville. Stewart said he gave the former Town Manager several options that could be pursued. One was developing the town's own police force. At one time, Greenville did have their own police force. Another suggestion was to contract with the MCSO for extra deputy patrols, in addition to what is already being provided to Greenville. Stewart also suggested the town apply for a Community Oriented Policing Services (C.O.P.S.) grant from the US Dept. of Justice. A C.O.P.S. grant could help cover the costs associated with having a part-time deputy.

According to Stewart, there is currently a Deputy assigned to the west side of the county at all times. In addition, deputies respond to Greenville calls as needed. “We probably respond to more Greenville calls than other areas of the county,” said Stewart. “We're gonna do the best we can for the entire county.”

Even though there is currently not an interlocal agreement in place, Stewart did not dismiss the idea should an agreement be pursued. “We would certainly try to accommodate [the Town of Greenville],” said Stewart. A group of Greenville citizens has apparently drafted an agreement that will be presented to the MCSO in the near future.