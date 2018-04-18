Tournament entry now available

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The two-day Pot Williams Golf Tournament is one month away, and entry is now available for any golfers who would be interested in competing. The tournament begins on Saturday, May 19 and ends on Sunday, May 20.

Hosted by the Madison Golf and Country Club, the Pot Williams Golf Tournament is the largest tournament of the year, in the Madison area, attracting people from all over North Florida and South Georgia. Morning and afternoon tee times are available. The entry fee for an individual is $125. On Friday, May 18, there will be a practice day held for a fee of $10. On Saturday, May 19, there will be a catered BBQ lunch with a dinner that night (bring your own steak or meat preferences; all sides are provided). On Sunday, May 20, the tournament continues with a catered BBQ lunch.

For the tournament, there is a cash prize of $500 for the first gross winner. There are tee signs, hole and major sponsorship opportunities available and youth are encouraged to play. To sign up, call the pro shop at (850) 973-6701 or Kayla Meador at (850) 464-6299. This is one event you do not want to miss!