Tommie Ann Chewning, 85, passed away on Friday, March 23, in Valdosta.

Mrs. Chewning was born on March 9, 1933, in Between, Ga., to the late Thomas and Annie Dalton. She was a member of Francis Lake Baptist Church, in Lake Park, and a former member of Faith Baptist Church, in Madison.

She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Chewning; and daughter-in-law, Frances Chewning.

Mrs. Chewning is survived by her husband of 68 years, William R. Chewning, of Lake Park; her son, Joe Chewning, of Crystal River; her daughters: Sandy (Bobby) Kenny, of Hahira; and Cherri (Paul) Arnold, of Valdosta. Her grandchildren: Kristen Alaimo, Austin Chewning, Parker Arnold, Amber Arnold, Spencer Kenny, Kaity Chewning and Kimber Chewning; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Nell Davidson and Brenda Faye; and brother, Terry Dalton.

Funeral services were held on Monday, March 26, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home, with Pastor Eldridge Lyons officiating. Burial followed at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family received friends prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.