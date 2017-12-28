Tom Henry Bailey, 87, passed away on Friday, Dec. 22. He was born to Lemuel and Beulah Bailey on Aug. 18, 1930, in Sirmans.

Bailey was the sixth son out of a family of 10 children. He attended Greenville High School and he was first on the football team there. He met Betty McDaniel from Lamont, in 1949, and they married in 1950. Tom managed a 100-acre cotton farm while co-managing the Star Restaurant and Kwick Kitchen in Lamont. Tom was a jack-of-all-trades. Bailey electrically wired many homes in Lamont. His spiritual gift was a service to the community. In 1977, Bailey was recruited to run the carpentry program at Jefferson County High School. He taught carpentry for 19 years at the high school and many of his students have gone to be successful contractors. Tom was a deacon at Lamont Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for over 60 years. In 2016, Bailey had a stroke and his health declined this past year.

Tom was a wise and talented father, grandfather and friend to everyone. He loved his Lord and Savior and held the course until the end. Bailey and his wife, Betty Bailey, took many trips during their retirement.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors for helping him live 87 years. Thanks to Big Bend Hospice for their end-of-life care. Thanks to Ruby Jackson for her Home Health Care. Thanks to the community of Lamont and the church family for their visits.

Bailey is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 66 years, Betty Bailey; five brothers: Clarence Bailey, Homer Bailey, Horace Bailey, Fred Bailey, and Walter Bailey; and three sisters: Mary Bailey, Lois Bailey, and Bell Bailey.

He is survived by one sister, Laverne Cooper; one son, Gerald (Pat) Bailey; one daughter, Judy (Steven) Nazaruk; four grandchildren: Chasity (Brent) Phillips, Chris (Jody) Bailey, Kasie (Craig) Singletary and Keith (Michelle) Taylor; as well as six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m., at the Lamont Baptist Church. Visitation was on Tuesday, Dec. 26, at Beggs Funeral Home, in Monticello, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Reverend Fred Bailey Jr. and Mark Holley conducted the service. Burial was held at Walker Cemetery in Madison County. Contributions to Big Bend Hospice or Lamont Baptist Church would be appreciated.