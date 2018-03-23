Tight budget for district schools

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

In his regular monthly financial report to the Madison County District School Board on Monday, March 19, District Chief Financial Officer Walter Copeland informed the Board of an adjustment of the district’s fund balance downward. This adjustment goes back to the fiscal year 2016-17 audit. The beginning fund balance at July 1, 2017, was adjusted down from $1,927,912 to $1,701,106 as the result of a June 30, 2017, audit adjustment. According to the report provided by Copeland, “In finalizing the fiscal year ending June 2017 audit, this adjustment was necessary to correct the retirement and terminal pay liability at year end. The effect of this prior year adjustment is a decrease in our February 2018 unrestricted fund balance ratio from 5.69 [percent] to 4.62 [percent].” “[The adjustment] hits the fund balance now, but we have [contingencies] in place, so it won’t be a surprise moving forward,” said Copeland. The fund balance can be looked at as a “rainy day fund.” The fund balance is the money left over after expenses in the budget. Ideally, the fund balance should remain over five percent, but should it drop below three percent, the state could step in and implement mandatory changes.

“Through February 2018 (67 percent of the fiscal year), our total general fund expenditures are trending slightly higher than budget at 70.5 percent. We are continuing to work to identify and reclassify general fund expenditures that should be paid from either grant funds or categorical funds which will improve our unrestricted fund balance ratio,” said Copeland in his report. “If we can continue to have revenues in excess of expenditures [and we] continue to re-allocate staff and expenditures – where allowable – with grants; I think we can continue to bring [the fund balance] back up. But we don’t have much wiggle room right now,” said Copeland.

Rev. George Williams from the Community Assessment Team (CAT) spoke about the appreciation dinners the CAT have sponsored. Williams thanked the Board for their involvement in the teacher appreciation dinners. It was Williams’ opinion that the dinners have been a big success. Williams said the work of the CAT continues and that he felt optimistic in the improvements being made, especially at Madison County Central School.

The Board passed the consent agenda without discussion. The consent agenda included items such as previous meeting minutes, GED requests, the Cazales Autism Services agreement, property disposals, and grant-funded staff trips.

The Board conducted a public hearing on the Willie Ann Glenn Act waiver. The Board is requesting a waiver to allow an extension of the number of days the nutritional program is available to students. After brief public comment, the board passed the waiver. The Board also voted to increase the enrollment at Madison Creative Arts Academy by 18 students. A summer school budget of $99,149.47 was passed. The Board held a public hearing on travel and per diem. The Board is seeking to follow the state statute in regards to travel and per diem expenses. There was no public discussion, and the Board voted to follow the state statute for travel and per diem expenses. The Board approved personnel changes. The Board also voted to suspend an employee without pay, beginning Wednesday, March 21. This employee has been serving a 10-day suspension with pay that ended on March 21. The employee’s case is still under investigation.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Pickles informed the Board that there is an “active shooter” training scheduled for school administrators on Monday, April 9. Students will be excused from school that day and teachers have the option of taking compensatory time off for the day. Chief Human Capital Officer Sam Stalnaker is currently working on guidelines and instructions for emergency situations that will be made available in every classroom and for every teacher. The district is currently re-evaluating safety procedures in case of school emergencies.

The next meeting of the Madison County District School Board will be a workshop meeting, scheduled for Monday, April 2, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the Board Meeting Room, located at 210 NE Duval Ave., in Madison.