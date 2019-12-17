Three Cowboys to play in all-star game

Rick Patrick

Vinsonta Allen, Zac Coe and Zane Herring have been selected to play in the 65th Annual North – South Florida Athletic Coaches Association (FACA) All-star Football Classic on Saturday, Dec. 21, at The Villages. These three players join a long line of former Cowboy greats who have played in this game, including: Zack Sprenkle, Terray Jones, Kevin Kegler, Derrick Staten, Ta’rron Johnson, Kyle Fox, Eric Bright and more. This all-star game is the longest-running all-star football game in the state.

Allen has amassed 1,722 all-purpose yards this year for the Cowboys. He has scored a total of 20 touchdowns (18 rushing touchdowns and two punt returns for touchdowns). Allen has also thrown for 1,366 yards passing with 22 passing touchdowns and a quarterback rating (QBR) of 120.7.

Both Coe and Herring have been strong anchors for the Cowboys’ offensive line this season and have been instrumental in the success of the Cowboys’ offensive success. Coe has amassed a total of 31 “pancake blocks.” (A “pancake block” is a block in which the offensive lineman puts a defensive player flat on his back – often as “flat as a pancake” – as the ball carrier runs through the hole.) Herring has a total of 59 pancake blocks.

The game will pit the North Florida All-stars against the South Florida All-stars at The Villages on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 1 p.m.