Three car crash slows traffic

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Thursday, June 1, at approximately 12:54 p.m. a three-car-crash slowed lunchtime traffic on Base St., in Madison. According to a report from the Madison Police Department (MPD), a White 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Amanda Claiborne, 32, of Madison; a Black 2006 GMC driven by Peachtrina McCray, 37, of Madison; and a Silver 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Shirley Pickles-King, 59, of Jennings, Fl. were all traveling west on Base St. towards the intersection of Base St. and Washington Ave. Claiborne became distracted while looking in her rearview mirror, not paying attention to the red-light at the intersection of Base St. and Washington Ave. The Ford Explorer struck the passenger rear of the GMC and then struck the driver rear of the Camry in an attempt to avoid further collision with the GMC. Both the GMC and the Camry were functional and were removed by their drivers. The Explorer was towed by Ben's Towing at the owner's request. All parties declined to be seen by Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Madison Fire Rescue and Madison EMS also responded to the crash. Claiborne was found to be at fault in the crash. The other two drivers were not cited.