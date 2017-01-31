Three arrested for credit card fraud

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Major David Harper reports that on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m., the Interstate Criminal Enforcement (I.C.E.) Team arrested three individuals for credit card and driver license fraud related crimes. Sgt. Mike Maurice stopped a silver SUV traveling westbound on Interstate 10 for speeding.

The driver, Valerio Perez of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. informed Sgt. Maurice that his license was suspended and that he was returning from a court appearance on related crimes. Sgt. Maurice detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. When questioned about their destination, the vehicle's two passengers, Lynn Yem of Loxahatchee, Fl. and Ricardo Blake of Greenacres, Fl., gave inconsistent information. Perez informed Sgt. Maurice he had just been released from prison where he was incarcerated for credit card fraud. Reasonably suspecting that criminal activity was present, Sgt. Maurice requested that his parter Sgt. Brandon Goldman respond for assistance.

Upon Sgt. Goldman's arrival, a probable cause search was conducted of the vehicle. Eighteen credit cards, 18 drivers licenses, and 12 credit reports of potential victims were found subsequent to the search. In addition to the personal identifying information, marijuana and a large bundle of U.S. Currency were found concealed in various locations throughout the vehicle.

All three subjects were placed under arrest and transported to the Madison County Jail. The Madison County Sheriff's Office contacted the United States Secret Service and the Florida Highway Patrol Driver License Fraud Unit to assist with identifying and notifying the victims.

Combined Charges:

1. Possession of personal information of five or more persons

2. Traffic in counterfeit credit cards

3. Possession of counterfeit drivers license(s)

4. Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams