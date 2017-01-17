Three arrested after pursuit

Story Submitted

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Friday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. Deputy Marcus Holbrook attempted to stop a red Dodge Charger on Interstate 10 for traveling 89 miles per hour in a posted 70 miles per hour speed zone. The Dodge Charger was traveling west at the 255 mile marker at the time of the radar clock. Deputy Holbrook activated his lights and siren while attempting to catch up to the Dodge Charger but the driver (later identified as Noel Martin, Jr.) accelerated and refused to stop. Martin continued to travel west and abruptly exited the interstate onto State Road 14 turning north toward the city limits of Madison.

Deputy Holbrook requested assistance from other deputies informing them that he was actively in pursuit. Staff Sergeant Jason Whitfield responded to State Road 14 and observed the Dodge Charger approaching him at more than 90 miles per hour. Martin continued to flee at a high rate of speed as he entered the Madison city limits on Range Street. At this point several officers were in the area and Martin decided to stop at the intersection of Columbia Street. Martin and his two passengers (Ronaldo Bayley and Angel Precious Mikaela Murray) were arrested without further incident. A search of the Dodge Charger located a small amount of Marijuana.

Arrested:

Noel George Martin, Jr. of North Lauderdale, Fl.

Flee / Attempt to Elude

Reckless Driving

Possession of Marijuana less 20 grams

Ronaldo Bayley of Sunrise, Fl.

Possession of Marijuana less 20 grams

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Angel P. M. Murray of Lauderhill, Fl.