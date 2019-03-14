Thomas Xavier Baron, age 82, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Dowling Park, Fla.

He was born in Passaic, NJ and moved to Dowling Park in 2004 from Tavernier, Fla. He was the consummate salesman and closer. Tom traveled the world and charmed everyone he met. He was always ready with a complement and a joke or two (or three). He loved life and lived it to the fullest, getting new tattoos three days before passing.

He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Carol, with whom he renewed his vows eight times.

He is survived by his brother, Gregory Baron; sister, Regina Menendez; brother-in-law, Don Mushinsky; sister-in-law, Sophie Mushinsky; several nieces and nephews including: Ron Mushinsky, Karen Dippolito, Janet Peterson, Jim Mushinsky, Laura Mushinsky, John Mushinsky, Maryann McParland, Bob Mushinsky and Jennifer Frazier-Mushinsky.