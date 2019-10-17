Thomas Leonard Moore Sr., 86, passed away on Monday, Oct.14, 2019, in Lee, Fla. He was born on Feb. 19, 1933, in Andalusia, Ala. to Dewey and Bonice Moore (Leonard).

He was a dedicated Christian and a member of Lee First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for many years, as well as a Sunday School Teacher and Brotherhood Director. He was a humble servant of God who loved people. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was the greatest husband, father and Papa. Thomas worked as a Teacher/FFA Director/Coach for 31 years at Lee Junior High and also served as principal during that time. He received a Master's degree from Auburn University and dedicated his professional life to education. He was an avid gardener and he enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labor with the community.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents: Dewey and Bonice Moore (Leonard); and brothers: Dewey C. Moore, Jr. and William H. Moore, Sr.

Tom is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Moore (Williams); children: Thomas Moore, Jr. (Debbie), Bonnie Bracken (John), Margaret Ragans (Greg); grandchildren: Hannah Moore (Thomas Howell), Allison Marshall (Kyle), Benjamin Moore Bracken, Laura Bracken, Heath Ragans (Shellie), Jared Ragans (Mikayla), Seth Ragans (Pazlei), Caleb Ragans; as a well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. at Lee First Baptist Church, with Rev. Dennis Draper, Rev. Greg Ragans and Rev. John Bracken officiating. Interment services will follow immediately afterwards in Lee Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home Madison Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International at P.O. Box 35 Lee, Fla. 32059 and Florida Baptist Children's Home at P.O. Box 8190 Lakeland, Fla. 33815. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison. Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com.