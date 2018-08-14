Thetus Bell Alderman passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2018, at Madison County Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug.15, at Beggs Funeral Home in Madison, Fl. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. and the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Lee Memorial Cemetery.

Thetus was born on Nov. 9, 1929, to the late Arthur Golden Bell and Eunice Wynn Bell. She married Oveda (V.T.) Alderman in November of 1946, and they were happily married for 61 years until his passing. She was a faithful member of Lee First Baptist Church. She worked 20 years for the State of Florida where she loved helping families add new additions to their families through adoption. She was also an avid reader and traveler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oveda (V.T.) Alderman; daughter, Vickie Alderman Elmore; three brothers: A.G. Bell, Ernest Bell and Eugene Bell; and two sisters: Minnie Morgan Arrington and Charlotte Johnson.

Thetus is survived by her son, Larry Alderman (Sheryl); siblings: James Bell (Ila Belle), Christine Nichols (Alfred), Dalton Bell (Elizabeth), Ann Sapp (Dozier “Buddy”) and Patsy Plain (Dennis); six grandchildren: Alan Odom (Deborah), Sean Alderman (Michelle), Johnny Odom, Lori Burdette (Jeff), Richard Odom and Amanda Bass; thirteen great-grandchildren: Josh Odom, Trent Odom, Kaeli Burdette, Christian Burdette, Eryn Alderman, Jett Burdette, Camryn Alderman, Lily Odom, Angel Elmore, Jeffrey Burdette, Jesse Elmore, Sydney Elmore and Madison Odom; and three great-great-grandchildren: Michael Murkens III, Nolan Burdette and Adalay Murkens; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.