Thelma Christine Driggers

Mrs. Thelma Christine Fletcher, 84, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 10. Thelma was born on Oct. 24, 1933 in Jasper to Alvin Lincoln Driggers and Ethel Combass Driggers.

Thelma enjoyed gardening, and later in life would go to the Senior Center to play bingo and visit.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Ethel Driggers; two husbands: W.M. Ragans and Orlan Fletcher; and two brothers: Junior Driggers and Buck Driggers.

She is survived by two sisters: Helen Hart and Eloise Tinnell (Otis), both of Madison; one brother, David Driggers (Nondis) of Monticello; as well as a host of nieces nephews, great nieces, great nephews and numerous friends and other family members.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home of Perry with Bro. Cricket Watson officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the same day. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.