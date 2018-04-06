The Treasures of Pinetta

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Sunday, April 15, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Treasures of Madison County invites their members and all interested guests to attend a presentation on Pinetta and it’s valued history.

According to Madison County, Florida Family History Book, edited by Elmer Spear, the history of Pinetta began in the mid-1800s when there was a considerable number of farmers who had settled on land, just south of the Withlacoochee River. The first school in Pinetta was established in 1905 in the Old Vernon Smith building and the first Methodist denomination church was erected in 1892.

In 1906, Pinetta consisted of approximately 20 business and a population of 75 to 100 residents. By 1912, Pinetta became a thriving community. One of the buildings, the R.M. Allen building, still stands today. More than 150 years of storied history await you.

Other stories, including history on Leland and other tales will be told at this event. Madison County Clerk of Courts Billy Washington will be the speaker. The event will take place at the First United Methodist Church, located at 348 SW Rutledge St., in Madison.