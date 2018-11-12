The Town of Greenville reschedules meeting

John Willoughby, Green Publishing Inc.

The Town of Greenville has announced that their regularly scheduled town council meeting has been rescheduled. The meeting was set to take place this evening, Monday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m., however, due to the observance of Veteran’s Day, the meeting was rescheduled to Monday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. For more information, call Greenville Town Hall at (850) 948-2251. The Greenville Town Hall is located at 154 SW Old Mission Ave., in Greenville.