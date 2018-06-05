The Savage Dilemma at NFCC

Story Submitted

On Friday, June 8, and Saturday, June 9, at 7 p.m., come out and experience The Savage Dilemma, the lively sequel to The Curious Savage, one of the most beloved and widely performed plays of the modern theatre.

North Florida Community College (NFCC) Community Theatre brings back all the wonderful, zany characters of the original play who are involved in a delightful new series of hilarious misadventures with, as before, the indomitable Mrs. Savage saving the day.

Tickets are still available at ticketsource.us and cost $6 per person. The play will be held at the Van H. Priest Auditorium, directly behind NFCC, located at 325 NW Turner Davis Dr., in Madison. For more information log onto nfcc.edu.