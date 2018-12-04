The McMillans return to Madison

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Next weekend is sure to be filled with spirit, joy and the love of Christ. A gospel group is preparing to make their way to Florida during a two-and-a-half week Christmas tour, with a stop in Madison on Sunday, Dec. 9.

For over 20 years, the McMillan family has been using their talents for the advancement of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Being full-time music ministers of the gospel for 20 years, the family has gone through multiple band changes. The line-up now consists of father, David McMillan; mother, Susie McMillan; and oldest daughter, Jessica McMillan.

David McMillan is a man of multiple instruments. A former worship pastor, he knows how to play the guitar, as well as sings with his wife and daughter, who deliver much of the vocals. The gospel group is very versatile in genre. The McMillans love to incorporate different generational music styles in the services, including bluegrass, southern, country and praise and worship.

The McMillan family has traveled and played in churches across America. Places like Indiana, Ohio and even North Carolina have been blessed by the good work of the McMillans and their heart for serving. The family has played with other well-known gospel groups, who are no strangers to Madison. LifeSong, The Gibbs Family and Ricky Atkinson are all just a few who have shared the staged with David, Susie and Jessica.

On Sunday, Dec. 9, starting at 11 a.m., you can see the McMillans live, in concert, at Bible Deliverance Church, located at 720 SW Range Ave., in Madison. For more information on tour dates and the McMillan family, you may visit their website at http://themcmillansmusic.com.