The McMillans come to Madison

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

This weekend is sure to be filled with spirit, joy and the love of Christ. A gospel group is coming down from the mountains in Jackson, Tn., to host a thirteen-date Christmas tour in Florida, with the first stops in Madison.

For over 20 years, the McMillan family has been using their talents for the advancement of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Being full-time music ministers of the gospel for 20 years, the family has gone through multiple band changes. The line-up now consist of father, David McMillan; mother, Susie McMillan; and oldest daughter, Jessica McMillan.

David McMillan is a man of multiple instruments. A former worship pastor, he sure knows how to work the vocals and instruments as well as singing with his wife and daughter, who deliver much of the vocals. The gospel group is very versatile in genre. The McMillans love to incorporate different generational music styles in the services, including bluegrass, southern, country and praise and worship.

The McMillan family has traveled and played in churches across America. Places like Indiana, Ohio and even North Carolina have been blessed by the good work of the McMillians and their heart for serving. The family has played with other well-known gospel groups, who are no strangers to Madison. LifeSong, The Gibbs Family and Ricky Atkinson are all just a few who have shared the stage with David, Susie and Jessica.

The McMillans have just released their newest single, “I Know the Way to Calvary by Heart.” You can hear it this weekend in one of two places.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, starting at 7 p.m., you can see the McMillans live, in concert, at Bible Deliverance Church, located at 720 SW Range Ave., in Madison. If you are not able to attend that show, no worries. The McMillans will be appearing at Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. Mt. Olive Baptist Church is located at 5022 S. State Road 53, in Madison.

For more information on tour dates and the McMillan family, you may visit their website at http://themcmillanmusic.com.