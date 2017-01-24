The Martins to perform in Valdosta

Story Submitted

The smooth, rich sounds of multi-Dove Award- winning and Grammy-nominated trio, The Martins will be featured in Valdosta, Ga, on Saturday, Feb. 11, as the talented musical family comes to the Abundant Life Church of God, located at 3419 Knights Academy Road in Valdosta, Ga, during an exciting music event, beginning at 6:00pm.

Siblings, Judy, Jonathan and Joyce Martin, who grew up in rural Hamburg, Ar, have enjoyed countless radio hits and performances on stages at such prestigious locations as The Grand Ole Opry and The White House, as well as concert halls, auditoriums and churches nationwide. During the 1990s, The Martins rose to national and international success, showcasing their stunning and distinctive harmonies before a vast array of audiences, from Bill Gaither’s multi-award-winning Homecoming Video and Concert Series to the White House to Carnegie Hall. Over the years, the trio garnered eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, a Grammy nomination and multiple hit songs.

After nearly a decade of pursuing individual music careers, their precedent-setting musical influence continues today, as the trio reunited in 2010, much to the delight of long-time Martin music lovers. In 2011, the Martins, who continue to be regularly featured on the popular Gaither Homecoming Video and Concert Series, released their first new recording in 10 years. In support of the highly anticipated recording, produced by Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts), the group has toured worldwide.

Most recently, in 2014, The Martins returned to the studio with renowned arranger, Lari Goss and long-time friends and producers, Michael English, David Phelps and Matthew Holt to record a new a cappella hymns project. The recording, simply titled A Cappella was released in May of 2014, and features The Martins’ unmatched and unmistakable family harmony. The recording recently earned the group a Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album, as well as the Dove Award nomination for Inspirational Album of the Year from the Gospel Music Association.

The Martins will share their trademark harmonies in Valdosta, Ga, at the Abundant Life Church of God, located at 3419 Knights Academy Road, on Saturday, February 11 at 6:00pm. Complete information may be obtained about this event by calling 229-242-4252 or visiting www.martinsonline.com.