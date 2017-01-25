The Florida Department of Health issues health advisory

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County office of the Florida Department of Health has issued a health advisory for residents near and visitors to the Withlacoochee River. The City of Valdosta, Ga. reported a large spill of untreated sewage. This spill will have an impact on the water quality of both the Withlacoochee River and Mud Creek. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is conducting a water sampling study to determine the severity of the spill and the impact on the river.

Until more information is known about the extent of the contamination, anyone coming into contact with the Withlacoochee River is urged to take precautions in order to avoid serious illness. This includes washing thoroughly with warm water and soap, especially before handling any food items. Contact with contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal problems, as well as other health issues. Children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems can be particularly vulnerable.

Anyone wishing more information about the risks of contact with untreated sewage can contact the local office of the Florida Department of Health at (850) 973-5000 or visit their website at HYPERLINK "http://www.madison.floridahealth.gov/"www.madison.floridahealth.gov.