The essential elements of 4-H

Most folks working or volunteering with the 4-H program know that they are making a difference in the lives of the youth they serve. Connecting 4-H participation to the overall goal of youth becoming responsible and productive citizens has always been our challenge. 4-H has lived up to that challenge. Studies have shown that children who are involved in 4-H youth development programs are more likely to achieve that goal than non-participants. The reasoning behind this is quite simple, it is found in the four elements of 4-H: belonging, mastery, independence and generosity.

Belonging

All youth need to feel a sense of belonging and 4-H offers a very positive means of meeting that need. In a 4-H club setting, children feel accepted and valued by their fellow 4-Hers and cared for by adult volunteers. A sense of belonging provides youth the confidence to stretch themselves to try new things and master new skills. 4-H provides that safe and inclusive environment for ALL children.

Mastery

Project work is at the very core of 4-H and provides the ideal means of developing mastery of skills. This mastery further develops self-confidence and should lead to the sharing of knowledge and skills with others. Presentations and mentoring younger 4-H members are examples of sharing mastered skills. 4-H events and contests provide opportunities to practice and apply these skills in ways that require critical thinking.

Independence

Independence and a sense of self-determination are encouraged in 4-H through project goal setting and the plans to achieve those goals. As the adult leader, our role is to support, but not create the goals and plans of the project. When youth see that they can determine their own path toward a goal, research shows they have a more positive outlook for the future as a result. Youth that believe they can determine their own future through hard work are more likely to avoid the risky behavior that undermines success. Youth learn to take ownership and pride in their projects and goals.

Generosity

Generosity provides youth a sense of meaning and purpose beyond themselves. Helping others develops empathy and compassion and connects youth to the greater community in which they live. The 4-H pledge states that larger service is core to the organization. This service is not limited to the club and community, but also include the country and the world as well.

4-H is not just another "thing" for children to participate in, it is a life changing, life enhancing, life development, a golden opportunity for positive growth. Experience it today!

Beth Moore

Madison County 4-H Agent

References:

"Essential Elements"; 4-H National Headquarters Fact Sheet; April 2011

https://4-h.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/TheEssentialElementsof4HYouthDevelopment.pdf

"The Essential Elements of 4-H Youth Development"; National 4-H Curriculum; Adapted from "4-H Essential Elements of 4-H Youth Development, Dr. Cathann Kress; 2004

https://nifa.usda.gov/sites/default/files/resource/Essential%20Elements%20of%204-H%20v.2011.pdf

Adapted from The Essential Elements of 4-H Youth Development, Melinda Soures, Orange County Extension agent, October 2017.