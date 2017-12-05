The end to protestantism against false teachings

October 31st 2017 marked exactly 500 years of the Protestant Reformation.

Unfortunately, 31st October 2017 marked the official end of Protestantism because the Vatican in collaboration with the Lutheran Church and all the major Protestant denominations worldwide signed a unity document putting an end to the Protest which was started by Martin Luther against the false teachings and practices of the Roman church 500 years ago. Guess what? After this unity document was signed, there were no more Protestant denominations which means the Seventh-Day Adventist Church is the only Church still protesting.

All against one just as it happened in the past. The eye of the world is on the SDA Church because it is the only Protestant church to refuse this Babylonian unity. Rev 12:17

Prophecy is fulfilling right before our eyes.

THERE ARE 4 THINGS EVERY ADVENTIST MUST DO NOW!

1. Get close to Jesus Christ and receive the seal of GOD. Revelation 7:1-4

2. Be regular at all Church gatherings. Hebrews 10:25

3. Take active role in spreading the 3 Angels message to warn the world and call them out of Babylon.

Rev 14:6-12 and Rev 18:4

4. Share this message to all Adventist to warn them of the rapid fulfilments of Prophecy.