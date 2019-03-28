The Easter Bunny’s coming to Valdosta

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Spring is here and Easter is coming, which can only mean one thing: the Easter Bunny is back! We all know that getting pictures with the Easter Bunny has been a common tradition for families around the world. Now's your chance to get the perfect memories made in a snapshot.

The Valdosta Mall is excited to announce that the Easter Bunny will be making daily visits to the Dallas Wayne Entrance of the shopping center beginning on Saturday, April 6, until Saturday, April 20, during select hours. Visits with the Easter Bunny are always free. However, please note that personal photography is not permitted.

The Easter Bunny will make his appearance anytime Monday through Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. On Sunday, catch the Easter Bunny anytime from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, April 6, an Easter Bunny arrival event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., so be sure to be there for it! Additionally, if you would like your pets to be in the photos, you may do so on Monday, April 8, and Monday, April 15, between the hours of 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. only. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier at all times.

For more information on the event or for information on photo packages, visit www.shopvaldostamall.com. The Valdosta Mall located at 1700 Norman Dr., in Valdosta Ga. Happy Easter!