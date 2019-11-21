The Dollar Tree is coming to Madison

John Willoughby

Madison's variety of shopping locations is getting ready to expand in 2020. A now-vacant commercial building in Madison is set to welcome a Dollar Tree in late January of 2020.

To be located at the old Fred's location at 935 East U.S. Hwy. 90, in Madison, a grand opening is currently being organized. Fred's, who was open to Madison County residents for 11 years, closed its doors once all inventory was sold following an announcement in July. The closure was a part of 129 closures across the southeast United States region, including Monticello's location.

Founded in the 1950s, Dollar Tree has served towns and cities worldwide with their low one dollar prices. The store offers a variety of items such as cooking utensils, cleaning supplies, toiletries, food items and numerous great seasonal items to help you prepare for the holidays and other occasions.

Dollar Tree joins other department stores such as Dollar General in Madison, Greenville and Pinetta; and Family Dollar, in Madison and Lee.

A definite date for their grand opening has not been set.