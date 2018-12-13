The Country Store assists local shelter

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Interested in helping a non-profit organization this Christmas? Now's your chance! The furry friends at the Suwannee Valley Humane Society depend on the kindness and the love of Madison County and donors from all around.

By visiting the Country Store, located at 256 SW Range Ave., you can donate food, blankets, beds or anything that will benefit the health, comfort and quality of life for the animals in the shelter. For each item donated, you will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a football grill.

The center, located at 1156 SE Bisbee Loop, in Lee, can be reached at (850) 971-9904. The Humane Society is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. You can also make adoption appointments outside of regular business hours by calling the number listed above.

"The Suwannee Valley Humane Society is in need of assistance at this time. The Country Store, a proud supporter of the humane society, is currently raffling a one-of-a-kind football grill in order to raise funds," said store owner Jennifer Funk. "For a $5 donation, one will receive 10 raffle tickets. Supporters may also receive raffle tickets for becoming a member of the Suwannee Valley Humane Society: $15 per individual member and $20 per family." Funk also explained that The Country Store is also accepting monetary donations.

"Those who donate more than $5 will receive a scratch-off ticket and the chance to receive special discounts and prizes," said Funk. "The drawing for the one-of-a-kind grill will take place on Monday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve; however, The Country Store accepts donations year round. The Suwannee Valley Humane Society has always been our cause. Please come out and support them in their time of need."

The Suwannee Valley Humane Society, a no-kill, not-for-profit facility, provides a safe place for the animals of Madison County to live until they find their forever homes. Individuals can adopt animals from the shelter for just $100, which includes a feline leukemia test, spay/neutering, booster shots, deworming and microchipping.

For more information on adoptions, volunteering opportunities or current donation needs, log onto suwanneevalleyhumanesociety.us. You can also visit the Suwannee Valley Humane Society on Facebook.