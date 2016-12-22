The Christmas truce

Photos Submitted

Painting from The Illustrated London News, Jan. 9, 1915, depicting the unofficial “Christmas Truce” that took place between warring soldiers at Christmas in 1914.

British and German troops meeting in “no man’s land” during the unofficial truce that took place at several points along the Western Front during World War I in December of 1914.

Rick Patrick, Greene Publishing, Inc.

In the early months of World War I, something miraculous happened. It wasn’t planned. It was one of those spontaneous events that happen and become a part of folklore for years to come. It was an event that proves that even in the midst of the horrors and brutality of war, a glimmer of humanity can shine through.

It was December of 1914 and all of Europe had been at war since July of that year. On one side of the conflict were the Allied countries of England, France, and the Russian Empire. On the other side was Germany and Austria-Hungary. Other countries, including the United States, would enter the conflict as time went on. By that December, tens of thousands had already perished, millions more would die in the years to come, the war had turned into a war of attrition with both sides digging into trenches along both the Eastern and Western fronts. Often these trenches were so close to one another, soldiers could easily speak to their adversaries on the other side. The dangerous area between the trenches became known as “no man’s land.”

Against this backdrop of death and devastation, on Christmas Eve, at various places all along the Western front, it happened. Soldiers on both sides put aside their rifles and other tools of war and came together. It was not a planned event and it didn’t happen everywhere, but in those places where it did happen, it amazed the soldiers on both sides. Capt. Sir Edward Hulse described a sing along which “ended up with ‘Auld lang syne’ which we all, English, Scots, Irish, Prussians, etc. joined in. It was absolutely astounding, and if I had seen it on a cinematograph film, I should have sworn it was faked.”

In some places the truce began with singing, others began with soldiers decorating their surroundings, still others began with a simple “Merry Christmas” shouted across “no man’s land.” In most areas where the truce took place, it began on Christmas Eve and continued throughout Christmas day. In many places, soldiers cautiously came out of their trenches and met in “no man’s land.” There they shook hands, traded trinkets and rations, and in some places even had soccer matches.

Just what does this improbable event of a century ago have to say to us today. If those combatants from a hundred years ago can lay down their arms and come together in a celebration of friendship and peace, even if only for a day, then surely we can do the same. If they can do so for a day, then why not for a lifetime?