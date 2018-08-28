The Big Red Bus returns to Madison

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Wednesday, Aug. 29, you are invited to give blood and save a life as the OneBlood Big Red Bus will be parked at Madison Industrial Park sponsored by Corporate Graphics, for the acceptance of blood donors.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., give blood and also get a wellness checkup, which includes a blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Sign up today by calling Cathy Bass at (850) 973-2290 or emailing her at cfbass@cgintl.com.

To help OneBlood better serve you, make an appointment online at www.oneblooddonor.org and use sponsor code #39348. ID is required. For more information about OneBlood, call 1 (888) 9-DONATE. Corporate Graphics is located at 240 SW Commerce Dr., in Madison.