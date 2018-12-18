The ACTS church to host gala

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

In honor of Apostle Donnie and Lady Leah Graham, The ACTS Church will be hosting a pastor appreciation gala, to celebrate their leadership. On Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., people ages 16 and up can attend this black-tie affair.

The ACTS Church, located at 185 SW Smith St., in Madison, is led by the Grahams. Apostle Donnie Graham is a native of Madison and serves as the general overseer of youth and young adult ministries for Destiny Changers Fellowship of Church. The ACTS Church meets every Sunday at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be found at www.facebook.com/TheACTSchurch7. For more information, call (850) 739-2609.