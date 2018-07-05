The 1940s and the impact of war on Madison County

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Throughout the 1930s, Germany and its alliances were preparing for what would become one of the darkest times in world history. The end of World War I resulted in 1920's Treaty of Versailles, a peace treaty which prohibited Germany from having an air force. Despite these conditions, German pilots were trained secretly in direct violation. The Luftwaffe, the aerial warfare branch of German military forces, tested aerial warfare tactics throughout the thirties. At this time, Germany aided Nationalist forces during the Spanish Civil War, providing thousands of German airmen abundant combat experience. The gruesome bombing of Guernica, a small city located in Spain's Basque country, served as a testing grounds for the terror that would ensue during World War II. This notion was solidified in Reichsmarschall Hermann Göring's 1946 confession during the Nuremberg Trials.

World War II directly impacted millions of people from all over the world. Germany invaded Poland in 1939, moving on to Denmark and Norway in 1940. Germany took over France after they signed an armistice, and the next year, in 1941, they attacked Russia. The United States remained neutral until Japan attacked the Pacific, including the American fleet at Pearl Harbor. After the December of 1941 attack, America, along with other nations, formally declared war on Japan.

As war raged, America was greatly impacted. Over 16 million Americans served in the United States Armed Forces. Over 400,000 were killed in action and over 600,000 were wounded. Many brave men from Madison County served in World War II and only a portion returned home. This time in our local history was a time of patriotism and pride, but also worry and despair. Many women throughout our county joined the workforce due to widespread male enlistment and the need for men on the front lines-- Rosie the Riveter served as a workforce icon to women across the county, as well as the nation as a whole. Others volunteered by aiding the American Red Cross, donating blood, canning produce and sending care packages.

On Sept. 2, 1945, after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan surrendered and, consequently, brought World War II to an end. This day is commonly referred to as V-J Day and catapulted the return of American soldiers to their homes. Madison County received their loved ones who had survived the war with open arms. Many men had not seen their families in years and some fathers met their children for the very first time.

The war's end in 1945 began a period of growth and prosperity. The television became commonplace in American homes, crooners like Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra were thrilling audiences, and, even before the war's end, blockbuster triumphs such as “It's a Wonderful Life;” “Meet Me in St. Louis;” “Casablanca;” and Walt Disney's animation masterpieces such as “Pinocchio,” “ Dumbo,” “Fantasia” and “Bambi were packing theaters across the nation. Fashion was fairly limited due to fabric shortages imposed by the war's demand. With France under siege, fashion was largely influenced by Hollywood, allowing America to step forward in the industry. Florals, geometric prints, khakis, dark greens and nautical themes were all popular color palettes and were largely influenced by the war. Shortages in stockings contributed to women wearing pants more often.

Take a look at some of the images of 1940s Madison County-- you might just see someone you recognize.