Thank a Cop on Jan. 8 at luncheon

Carole Mitchell, Greene Publishing, Inc.

Monday, Jan. 9 is designated as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (LEAD), in honor of the Law Enforcement Officers (LEO) throughout the United States who daily sacrifice their lives to ensure the safety of all citizens.

Please join New Home Baptist Church (NHBC) on Sunday, Jan. 8 for the morning service and luncheon honoring our local LEOs. The luncheon is free and will begin immediately following the 11 a.m. morning worship service at NHBC. NHBC is located at 1100 SW Moseley Hall Rd. (Hwy 36) in Madison.

The congregation is taking time not just to say thanks, but also to show sincere appreciation for the tireless effort and hard work of our LEOs. LEOs are required to sacrifice their own lives on a daily basis to maintain order and safety of all residents, both near and far.

If you are a current, former, or retired law enforcement officer, NHBC looks forward to your attendance at Sunday’s luncheon. Please tell the family and friends of local LEOs what you know about the event as well.

The NHBC congregation is excited to begin the 2017 year illustrating how much all the efforts and sacrifices made by our local LEOs are appreciated.