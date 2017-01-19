Tensions high at school board meeting

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Before the regular meeting of the Madison County District School Board on Tuesday, Jan. 17, tensions were high as a large crowd filtered into the meeting room. Notably, there were three Madison County Sheriff's Office deputies present, instead of the normal one. This apparently caused School Board member, VeEtta Hagan to make a comment to the gathered crowd before the meeting started. “When we have charter school parents here, there's nothing, but when black folks are here to express concern for their children, they bring in three deputy sheriffs. That's overkill,” said Hagan. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Pickles stated after the meeting, only one additional officer had been requested due to information she had received from what she considered to be a credible source that there may be demonstrations at the meeting. “Whenever we have a meeting, I have to consider the safety of all those present at the meeting,” said Pickles. In consultation with Board Chairman Bart Alford, Pickles felt it was prudent to request another officer “drive by” during the meeting. That officer decided to come into the meeting. A third officer came to the meeting completely on his own because he had not been to a school board meeting before.

Once the meeting started, the floor was opened to public comment. Annie Moore Barfield came forward to make some public comments. Moore stated that since the election in November, there had been several demotions and transfers out of the district office. Barfield claimed that all of these demotions had been African-Americans. Pickles stated that any transfers had been made strictly as a cost saving measure. “Those moves had nothing to do with black or white, male or female, or anything of the sort,” said Pickles.

Another person addressed the board and made the suggestion that efforts be made for students to see the film Hidden Figures, currently playing in area theaters. She said the positive message of the film is one that could have an impact on young students. The film is based on the true story of three African-American women who worked as mathematicians for NASA during the early years of space exploration. The film has received very positive reviews.

Butch Galbraith from the Florida Forest Service presented a check from the State of Florida in the amount of $10,227 to the school district. These funds were from timber sales from the Twin Rivers State Forest.

Items on the consent agenda were voted on and passed. These items included minutes from the previous meeting; a Title I, Part C grant; an IDEA Part B – preschool entitlement grant; a Title I, Part A – school improvement initiative grant; the 2016 – 2019 district English Language Learners Plan; an agreement with the Florida Department of Corrections; a career pathways articulation agreement with Florida Gateway College; GED requests; and non – general fund staff trips.

School Financial Officer Ray Griffin informed the board that Greenville Elementary School (GES) and Pinetta Elementary School (PES) had been awarded funds from the Florida School Recognition Program. PES received $19,610 and GES received $13,619. At PES all instructional personnel employed at PES last year and employed at PES this year will split 86 percent of the total and will receive their portion as a taxable bonus. All paraprofessionals employed at PES last year and employed at PES this year will split seven percent of the total and will receive their portion as a taxable bonus. Custodians, secretaries, and lunchroom staff employed at PES last year and employed at PES this year will split seven percent of the total and receive their portion as a taxable bonus. At GES, 86 percent of their funds will be disbursed to teachers as a taxable bonus, seven percent will be disbursed to paraprofessionals and non-instructional staff as a taxable bonus, and seven percent will be used for student services such as computers, learning materials, etc.

The school board meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7 was rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 6.

Pickles reported that she received three bids for a new sound system for the school board meeting room. Pickles suggested going with the lower bid of $5,995. Hagan requested a PA system for GES be added to the bid. Pickles will seek new bids with the GES PA system added.

According to an addendum to the Neola Consulting contract with the district, the district is entitled to 11.5 more hours of face to face consulting time. Neola is the company hired by the district to assist in updating school board policies.

Board Attorney Tom Reeves presented a DJJ contract for approval. Upon board approval, Reeves will circulate the contract for bids.

The next scheduled meeting of the Madison County District School Board will take place on Monday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m., in the board meeting room at 210 NE Duval Ave., in Madison.