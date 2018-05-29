Tennis is back in Madison

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison Community Tennis would like to invite all children and adults to participate in the free Madison Community Tennis clinics, being held on two separate dates in the month of June.

A tennis clinic for kids will be held on Saturday, June 2, at various times. For kids ages five, six, and seven, the clinic time is 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. For ages eight and up, the clinic time will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A tennis clinic for adults will be held the following weekend on Saturday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Water will be provided for both weekend clinics and equipment will be provided. All clinics will be held at Lanier Field, located off of NW Crane Ave., in Madison, across from Madison County Memorial Hospital.

Everyone is encouraged to call or email ahead of time if they are interested. Individuals may sign up the day of the clinic but early sign-up helps with the planning of the clinics. For more information, call Ina Thompson at (850) 445-7755 or email her at inathompson@yahoo.com.