Teen Miss Madison County reflects on the first-half of her reign

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, Jessica Hasty was crowned Teen Miss Madison County. Now donning the tiara for six months, Hasty, 14, looks back on her tenure as she begins her first year of high school.

As a contestant, Hasty was previously crowned Junior Miss Madison County (ages 10-12) in 2016 and was second runner-up in the court of former Teen Miss Madison County, Anna Key, in 2017. She states that because of her past inclusion in the pageant, the past six months have been eye-opening. Now that she holds the actual title of Teen Miss Madison County, it's much different than past honors she has won and she now represents with a sense of pride and more understanding. “It's been a surreal, fun experience,” said Hasty.

Since winning the title, Hasty has participated in many local community events such as the ribbon cuttings of Jay's Pharmacy and Pic-n-Sav. She also participated in the annual Down Home Days Parade. She stated that if there is an event in the community and she has a prior engagement, she feels obligated to cancel those plans because she has dedicated a year to represent Madison County.

Outside of participating in community activities, Hasty plays tackle football with the Junior Varsity Madison County High School Cowboys. Hasty is the daughter of Jeffrey and Peggy Hasty of Madison.