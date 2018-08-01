Tax-free weekend scheduled

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Families can take advantage of savings on many back-to-school expenses during Florida's back-to-school tax-free weekend. From Friday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 5, there will be no sales tax charged on clothing items priced $60 or less and school supplies priced $15 or less.

Any item of wearing apparel, including shoes, will be tax-free. However, this does not include jewelry, watchbands, watches, umbrellas or handkerchiefs. Skis, swim fins, roller blades and skates are also excluded from the tax-free list. Wallets, bags, backpacks, fanny packs and diaper bags priced $60 or less can be purchased tax-free, but not briefcases, suitcases or other garment bags.

School supplies such as pens, pencils, erasers, crayons, notebooks, notebook filler paper, legal pads, binders, lunch boxes, glue, computer discs, calculators, etc. will be sold tax-free during the tax-free weekend, as long as the price on individual items doesn't exceed $15. However, unlike in previous years, computers will no longer be tax-free.

If you're thinking of using the weekend to save a little money on that souvenir t-shirt at the theme park, don't bother. The tax-free savings do not apply to theme parks, entertainment complexes, public lodging establishments or airports. You also needn't worry about driving up to Valdosta to do your back-to-school shopping. Georgia will not have a back-to-school tax-free weekend this year.