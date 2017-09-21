Tax filing due dates extended for Florida businesses

Story Submitted

Today, Florida Department of Revenue (FDR) Executive Director Leon Biegalski issued an emergency order to extend certain filing due dates for Florida businesses registered with the Department in each of the 67 counties. Order of Emergency Waiver Number 17-235-DOR-003 changes the filing due date for sales and use tax, as well as fuel tax returns and payments to Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.

“The effects of Hurricane Irma on Florida businesses can be felt across the state with more than half of Florida’s counties now included in the FEMA disaster area designation,” said Director Biegalski. “As the damage from Irma is assessed, each business will face unique challenges. We understand that in this time each day is critical to restoring operations. Following the lead of Governor Scott and state leaders, the Department issued the due date extensions to provide the hundreds of thousands of businesses we work with more time to focus on recovery priorities.”

Sales and use tax, as well as fuel tax returns and payments are normally due on the first day of the month, and late after the 20th day of the month. For electronic filers, submissions initiated by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 will be deemed timely filed. The Department has implemented the filing date extensions pursuant to subsection 213.055(2), F.S., which authorizes the Executive Director of the Department of Revenue to carry out certain actions during a declared state of emergency. On Monday, Sept. 4, Governor Rick Scott issued Executive Order Number 17-235 declaring a state of emergency in response to the threat of Hurricane Irma.

The Department's taxpayer services phone line is available at (800) 352-3671 for taxpayers who have additional questions.