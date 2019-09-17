Tammy Bernadette Kemp

Tammy Kemp passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, surrounded by her children and family. She entered the house of our Lord after a brief battle with breast cancer.

Tammy was born in Bridgeport, Conn. to Robert and Claudia Belinski. She was the youngest daughter of nine children. The family moved to Lee, Fla. in 1974. Tammy attended Lee Elementary School and Madison County High School. After graduating, she continued her education by pursuing a career in nursing. She graduated from North Florida Community College with her RN degree. She was employed at Madison County Memorial Hospital in the ER department. Tammy also worked private duty for Hospice. She later went to work for the Boys Ranch, in Jasper, Fla. During that time, she continued to enhance her career in the medical field and became a medical administrative specialist, also teaching first aid and CPR classes. She then began teaching in the medical assisting education class at North Florida Community College for seven years. Tammy was a nursing professional in her community for 28 years.

Tammy always said she never met a stranger, she only met forever friends. She never refused helping anyone. Her children were her pride. She was proud of each one of them. Her husband was her best friend, who was always there for her. She adored her family and made forever memories with them. Tammy was a warrior and strong. She taught her family how to love unconditionally, the joy of giving to others and how to enjoy life. She will forever be missed by all who knew and loved Tammy. God created only "one" Tammy.

Tammy is pre-deceased by her mother, Claudia, and father, Robert Belinski; as well as her eldest brother, George Belinski.

She departs, leaving her loving husband of 15 years, Rodney Kemp; her daughters: Danielle Leslein, Taylor Kemp and Misti Young; her sons: Austin Leslein and Ryan Kemp; and grandchildren; her brothers: Robert Belinski, John (Dolly) Belinski, Brian (Stephanie) Belinski; her sisters: Mary Lou (Ken) Porado, Linda (Stephen) Hillman, Michelle (Jerry) Pipkins, Suzzane (Bernie) Fuchs; and numerous nieces and nephews.

We ask everyone to "love like Tammy loved" and to be "Tammy Kemp" strong. Tammy always ended her conversations by saying "I love you more."

A family and friends memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2. Further details will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, If you would like to assist the family with a donation, there is a GoFundMe page set up for them.