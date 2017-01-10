Tallahassee welcomes multiple Grammy winner, Bill Gaither and Gaither Vocal Band

Story Submitted

On Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Christian Heritage Church in Tallahassee, Fl., multi-Grammy Award-winner Bill Gaither will host a spectacular evening of music, laughter and encouragement featuring the talent of the prestigious Gaither Vocal Band.

The Gaither Vocal Band, with the all-star line-up of David Phelps, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles, and Bill Gaither, will share timeless gospel classics, as well as refreshing, inspiring new favorites embraced by audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Few events have the ability to unite individuals from all walks of life the way Gaither concerts do.

Year after year, Bill Gaither has brought the Homecoming Tour into cities worldwide, performing to packed houses with collective attendance figures exceeding 1.1 million people and being ranked among the top concerts for tickets sold worldwide in any music genre during the past decade. Each concert showcases gospel music's finest talent and draws new listeners with every city. This tour stop will feature the multi-award winning Gaither Vocal Band, and showcase many of the songs included on their latest, Better Together recording. Joining The Gaither Vocal Band for this special evening will be talented female vocalist, Charlotte Ritchie and powerful male vocalist Gene McDonald, as well as guitarist and comedian, Kevin Williams.

Gaither continues to be delighted by audiences' response to the concerts, now more than 40 years after he quit his day job as a teacher: “I've always said it all starts with a great song, and we are fortunate that each concert includes great songs that have stood the test of time. With all the musical choices that are available now, there is still a special place for the joy and optimism that reside in Gospel music. Good news never gets old,” said Gaither.

Named ASCAP's Songwriters of the Century, Bill and Gloria Gaither have written more than 700 popular gospel songs throughout their multi-decade career, including favorite standards “He Touched Me,” “Because He Lives,” and “There's Just Something About That Name.” Since 1992, when Gaither began recording the celebrated Homecoming series of DVDs and CDs, most every volume has gone gold or platinum with sales totaling approximately 100 million volumes. The programs appear regularly on television networks around the world.

This Gaither Vocal Band concert at the Christian Heritage Church in Tallahassee, Fl., will celebrate timeless themes of faith, unity and eternal hope through a variety of music the whole family will enjoy. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. Complete information, including ticket pricing, is available by calling (850) 562-3156 or visiting www.gaither.com or www.premierproductions.com. To charge tickets by phone, please call (855) 484-1991. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Christian Heritage Church office. Group tickets are available by calling (855) 484-1991. Tickets are also available online by visiting www.premier.productions.com.