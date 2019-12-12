Take caution: Valdosta spills again

Savannah Reams

editor@greenepublishing.com

On Monday, Dec. 9, the Florida Department of Health in Madison and Hamilton Counties released a joint health advisory, informing North Florida residents that a wastewater spill from Valdosta has possibly contaminated the Withlacoochee River.

The Florida Department of Health's advisory was released after the City of Valdosta reported a large spill of untreated sewage, which impacted water quality flowing from Sugar Creek into the Withlacoochee River. The number of gallons spilled remains unknown at this time.

The Florida Department of Health urges residents to take precautions when in contact with the waterways impacted by this spill. They go on to say that water contaminated with wastewater overflow presents several health risks to humans. Untreated human sewage with microbes can cause gastrointestinal issues or other conditions.

The health department asserts the importance of washing thoroughly after coming in contact with the contaminated river water—especially before eating or drinking. Children, elderly and those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to disease.

For more information about the potential hazards of the overflow, Florida residents should contact DOH-Madison at (850) 973-5000 or madison.floridahealth.gov.

For information regarding the spill, please contact the Valdosta Utilities Department Environmental Manager Scott Fowler at (229) 259-3592 or sfowler@valdostacity.com.