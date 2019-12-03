Take a stroll with Jesus

Mickey Starling

Most Madison County natives are familiar with the 29-year tradition known as Founder's Day, which recently took place at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church. The rich history, great food and fun that takes place here has definitely become an anticipated event.

Due to some recent additions across the road from the sanctuary, the church now has some attractions that can be enjoyed all year. The church has added several comfortable metal benches that have been placed along the nature walk's 250 yard scenic trail. This is a great place to get alone with God while praying and enjoy the beauty of God's creation.

Also added nearby the nature trail is a new Prayer Garden. You'll know you are in the right location when you spot the beautiful white cross. This is another wonderful spot to get alone with God. It is also furnished with a beautiful marble bench that is dedicated to the late Bobby Buchanan, who passed away in 2018. The garden will soon have camellias and a dogwood tree blooming just behind the cross.

The latest addition across the road is an eight feet by eight feet tiny replica church. Should a rain come up while you are on the nature walk or in the prayer garden, you now have a place to seek shelter.

The little church was especially built for Mr. Charles Wooten, who has set up in the foyer of the church for many years during Founders' Day. There, he would share with visitors the story about "A Pathway to Heaven." Wooten preferred to be outside so that he could see more people and with a wonderful story such as his, you can't blame him.