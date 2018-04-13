T-shirt fundraiser planned for Tonya Watts

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Tonya Watts has successfully completed her first surgery in her battle to defeat breast cancer and has more surgeries scheduled in the future. Unfortunately, Watts and her husband, Fellowship Baptist Church (FBC) Pastor Jackie Watts, had recently dropped their health insurance. The costs of these numerous surgeries will be high, and the community is coming together again to assist this loving family in their time of need.

A t-shirt fundraiser is underway, with shirts available for $20, except for sizes 2x and above, which will cost one dollar more per size increase. To order, contact Taylor Killingsworth or Gina Davis through Facebook. If you are unable to access their pages, call Killingsworth at (850) 242-9064 or Davis at (850) 242-2543. Orders must be in by Friday, April 27 and payment is due at the time of pick up.

The Watts moved to Madison in 2002, where Jackie was serving as youth pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church for two years. Tonya began teaching at Madison County Central School (MCCS) in 2002, where she taught for four years. She then took a teaching position at Lee Elementary School (LES), where she remained for ten years before moving to her current position as a second-grade teacher at MCAA. Jackie Watts transitioned to senior pastor of FBC in 2010.

Besides being an excellent ministry partner to her husband, Tonya is known for her sweet, soothing spirit. Watts' students have demonstrated their love for her with more than a few bear hugs through the years. Both Tonya and Jackie have often given themselves to helping, praying, or just listening to whoever needed them; whether in their congregation or not. This present predicament provides Christians with an opportunity to fulfill Galatians 6:2, which states, "Carry each other's burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ." Cancer, alone, is a great burden and the financial strain it creates makes it much worse. The Watts family continues to be grateful for the love and support being shown to them. Get your t-shirt orders in soon and help the Watts to concentrate on recovery instead of medical bills.