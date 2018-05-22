T. H. "Tom" Burns, 84, of Live Oak, passed away at his home on Friday, May 18, with his loving wife by his side. Tom was born in Madison County and retired as a foreman from Florida Power after 38 years. He served in the U.S. Army, was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church of Madison and attended Live Oak Christian Church.

Mr. Burns is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rosa Croft Burns; daughter, Catherine (Bobby) Hicks; and brother, Jimmy (Cindy) Burns.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 21, at Daniels Memorial Chapel, with Rev. Tim Carver and Pastor Larry Clay officiating. Interment followed in the Live Oak Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at www.danielsfuneralhome.com. Daniels Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. of Live Oak and Branford, Fl. was in charge of arrangements.