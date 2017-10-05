Suwannee Valley Humane Society volunteer shares her story

Nancy Taylor: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Grace Williams, now a seventh grader at Melody Christian Academy, was not one of those kids who spent her summer lounging around complaining about having nothing to do – far from it. She spent this past summer “hanging out” with the animals and offering to help in any way she could at a local animal shelter. Here is her story:

“My name is Grace, and I have spent my summer at Suwannee Valley Humane Society. This was the summer I will never forget. During my summer, I walked dogs, cleaned cat cages, did something called “squeegee” which I think is just magical, washed dishes, played with dogs and cats, and swept. I know it is not everyone’s idea of fun, but it was a blast for me.

“During my summer, I learned to always have hope and to never give up. I learned these lessons from the animals at SVHS.

“I am going to work here for many more summers to come. I would like to thank the SVHS staff for letting me have this amazing experience. I think it is very important that we are always giving. Thank you.”

Over the summer, the staff and adult volunteers became quite fond of Grace. Grace would jump thru hoops to do anything for the animals and the people. “Grace is such an inspiration to all volunteers at the Humane Society. She is an example to the future generation to act on behalf of the animals. It has been our pleasure to have her here at the shelter,” said one volunteer.

She’s back in school now, but she is still devoted to going out to the shelter every two weeks, arriving every other Saturday to volunteer from 9 a.m. until noon.

The Suwannee Valley Humane Society (and the animals) would like to send a big thank you to Grace for all she continues to do for the animals.

If you would like to learn more about volunteer opportunities at Suwannee Valley Humane Society, visit them at 1156 Bisbee Loop (off SR 255, south of Lee), or give them a call at (850) 971-9904.