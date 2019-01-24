Suspect arrested after high-speed chase

Maj. David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports that on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at approximately 9:40 a.m., Deputy Roy Miller attempted to stop a white Ford sedan on US Hwy. 90 near the intersection of State Road 6. The sedan was initially traveling east, however, when Deputy Miller activated his blue lights to signal the driver (later identified as Isiah Tramel Flowers) to pull over, Flowers turned the sedan around and began to flee west at an accelerated speed. Deputy Miller activated his siren and initiated pursuit. Flowers refused to stop and turned south onto Rollercoaster Hill Rd. Flowers reached the intersection of Old County Camp Rd. and turned east again accelerating his speed. Deputy Miller maintained pursuit and requested assistance as the pursuit continued turning south onto SE Arnett Ave. Multiple deputies responded to the area as Flowers stopped the sedan at a residence, ending the pursuit. As Flowers was taken into custody, he admitted to Deputy Miller that his driver license was suspended and that he had just smoked marijuana prior to driving. A three-year-old child was found to be in the back seat of the sedan unharmed but was not secured in any type of restraint device. Flowers was further found to have active arrest warrants issued from Pinellas County for violation of probation on the original charges of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. The mother of the child, who was not present, was contacted to respond and take custody of her child. Flowers was transported to the Madison County Jail without further incident.

Arrested:

Isiah Tramel Flowers

Date of Birth: 04/01/1990

Child abuse – likely to cause physical/mental injury

Flee / attempt to elude LEO with siren / lights activated

Operate motor vehicle with suspended driver's license

Arrest warrant – VOP out of county (Pinellas County)