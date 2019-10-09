Supporting soccer with BBQ

John Willoughby

reporter2@greenepublishing.com

Are you looking for a way to support the local youth of Madison and their athletics? As the season begins to take shape, you're invited to support the Madison Youth Soccer league during a barbecue luncheon fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 11.

Beginning at 11 a.m. on the lawn of the Madison County Courthouse, join the coaches, parents and players as you indulge in delicious pulled pork, with sides such as cole slaw, baked beans, deviled eggs and bread. Finish your meal off with banana pudding and don't forget about a soft drink. These sides are included in the meal for just $10 per ticket.

For tickets, visit @madisonyouthsoccer on Facebook and click events. There, individuals may find the option for ticket purchases. Tickets may also be obtained at concessions during practice or game days.

Tickets are also sold through PayPal. Requests may be emailed to madisonyouthsoccer@gmail.com, then an invoice will be sent through PayPal.

All proceeds of this fundraiser are slated to go to the league in an effort to help with equipment needs and scholarships for the 2020 season. Deliveries will be made for three or more plates and must be pre-ordered. However, individuals may walk up to the fundraising area and receive their plate without preordering.