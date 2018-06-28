Support Mt. Zion youth

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

If you're looking for some good eating after church on Sunday, July 1, you may want to visit Mt. Zion AME Church, in Cherry Lake for an Oxtail Dinner Fundraiser, beginning at 2 p.m.

Benefiting a week-long youth trip to the Christian Education Leadership Conference, in Orlando, you can pick up an oxtail dinner with rice, including sides such as macaroni and cheese, vegetables, cornbread and a beverage for just $12.

For more information about the fundraiser, call Pastor Ralph Campbell at (850) 559-0660. To call ahead and preorder on the day of the event, call Mt. Zion AME Church at (850) 929-4355. Mt. Zion AME Church is located at NE Mt. Zion Church Ave., in Madison.