Sunrise Coffee Shop plans Christmas event

Sunrise Coffee Shop has several events planned to get the Christmas season off to a great start. Santa, Cider and Stories at Sunrise will take place on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. You can take advantage of their beautiful decor to capture some holiday memories with a photo with Santa and up to 12 friends or family. The $6 tickets must be purchased by Thursday, Dec. 6. Included in the price is a beverage, medium bakery treat and the photo.

Once the kids have had their fun, adults can look forward to returning to Sunrise Coffee Shop on Saturday, Dec. 15, for the Holiday Wine Tasting and Cheese Event, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. You will think you have been transported to Sonoma Valley, California, as you enjoy wine tasting, complete with fine cheeses and light hors de'voeurs. Elite Wine Group will be on hand to educate guests with an amazing flight of the Michael Sullberg Family Wines. Wine and cheese tasting tickets are $21.99 and cappuccino and cheese tasting tickets are $14.99. Advanced ticket purchases are required. Tickets can be purchased at Sunrise Coffee Shop, located at 247 SW Rutledge St., in Madison. For more information, call (850) 973-1381.