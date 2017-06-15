Sunday is a Fun Day at Madison Church of God

Nancy Taylor: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Sunday, May 21, Madison Church of God (MCOG) held their Family and Friends Fun Day.

Following the morning worship service, everyone gathered in the fellowship hall for a covered dish meal, and then moved on to the fun and activities planned for the afternoon. MCOG set up a bounce house and a slide inside the church’s Family Life Center/Gym, leading to an afternoon of fun and laughter among children and adults alike.

Even Pastor Jason Justus was caught bouncing down the inflatable slide.

MCOG is located at 771 NE Colin Kelly Hwy., in Madison. If you would like to learn more about the church, call Pastor Justus at the church at (850) 973-3339.